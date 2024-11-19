Αυτοκίνητο τραυμάτισε «πολλά» παιδιά πέφτοντας πάνω τους μπροστά στο σχολείο τους στην κινεζική επαρχία Χουνάν (κεντρικά), μεταδίδει το κρατικό τηλεοπτικό δίκτυο CCTV.
Δεν είναι σαφές αν επρόκειτο για εσκεμμένη ενέργεια.
#BREAKING: Several people injured after vehicle crashes into people at primary school in Changde, China. pic.twitter.com/k5gKGQgdSG
— Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) November 19, 2024
Βίντεο από το σημείο εικονίζουν πανικόβλητα παιδιά να τρέχουν και άλλα τραυματισμένα στο έδαφος.
#BREAKING Multiple injuries after car crashes into people at primary school in Changde, China, local media reports; footage shows driver apprehended by crowd. – Local Media pic.twitter.com/6HZAkbvjl7
— Fast News Network (@fastnewsnet) November 19, 2024
🇨🇳🚨‼️ BREAKING: A vehicle drove into a group of people at a primary school in Changde, China, injuring several individuals, including many children.
The driver was apprehended by the crowd following the incident.
Local authorities are investigating the situation. pic.twitter.com/cv6KEvDDff
— TabZ (@TabZLIVE) November 19, 2024
Σύμφωνα με βίντεο, ο οδηγός ξυλοκοπήθηκε από το πλήθος.
In a chilling third attack within weeks,a man drove into students outside Yong’an Primary School in Changde, #China reportedly in a revenge on society act.Over a dozen students injured, many hospitalized.
This follows last week’s stabbing of students and a hit-and-run incident. pic.twitter.com/9gLDerxTRO
— Smriti Sharma (@SmritiSharma_) November 19, 2024
Η Κίνα έγινε την τελευταία εβδομάδα θέατρο πολύνεκρων επιθέσεων· οι Αρχές αναφέρθηκαν σε «μεμονωμένα» περιστατικά.