Αυτοκίνητο τραυμάτισε «πολλά» παιδιά πέφτοντας πάνω τους μπροστά στο σχολείο τους στην κινεζική επαρχία Χουνάν (κεντρικά), μεταδίδει το κρατικό τηλεοπτικό δίκτυο CCTV.

Δεν είναι σαφές αν επρόκειτο για εσκεμμένη ενέργεια.

#BREAKING : Several people injured after vehicle crashes into people at primary school in Changde, China. pic.twitter.com/k5gKGQgdSG

Βίντεο από το σημείο εικονίζουν πανικόβλητα παιδιά να τρέχουν και άλλα τραυματισμένα στο έδαφος.

#BREAKING Multiple injuries after car crashes into people at primary school in Changde, China, local media reports; footage shows driver apprehended by crowd. – Local Media pic.twitter.com/6HZAkbvjl7

🇨🇳🚨‼️ BREAKING: A vehicle drove into a group of people at a primary school in Changde, China, injuring several individuals, including many children.

The driver was apprehended by the crowd following the incident.

Local authorities are investigating the situation. pic.twitter.com/cv6KEvDDff

