Αυτοκίνητο τραυμάτισε «πολλά» παιδιά πέφτοντας πάνω τους μπροστά στο σχολείο τους στην κινεζική επαρχία Χουνάν (κεντρικά), μεταδίδει το κρατικό τηλεοπτικό δίκτυο CCTV.

Δεν είναι σαφές αν επρόκειτο για εσκεμμένη ενέργεια.

Βίντεο από το σημείο εικονίζουν πανικόβλητα παιδιά να τρέχουν και άλλα τραυματισμένα στο έδαφος.

 

Σύμφωνα με βίντεο, ο οδηγός ξυλοκοπήθηκε από το πλήθος.

Η Κίνα έγινε την τελευταία εβδομάδα θέατρο πολύνεκρων επιθέσεων· οι Αρχές αναφέρθηκαν σε «μεμονωμένα» περιστατικά.

