Τουλάχιστον 11 άνθρωποι τραυματίστηκαν από πυρά στο κλαμπ Amazura στο Κουίνς της Νέας Υόρκης, σύμφωνα με τοπικά Μέσα.

Μέχρι στιγμής η Αστυνομία της Νέας Υόρκης δεν έχει προχωρήσει σε κάποια επίσημη ανακοίνωση.

Οι τραυματίες μεταφέρθηκαν σε νοσοκομεία της περιοχής, συμπεριλαμβανομένου του Εβραϊκού Νοσοκομείου του Λονγκ Άιλαντ και του Ιατρικού Κέντρου Παιδιών Κοέν, σύμφωνα με πηγές. Η κατάστασή του παραμένει προς το παρόν άγνωστη, με τοπικά μέσα να αναφέρουν ότι τρείς από αυτούς είναι σοβαρά.

 

Τοπικά μέσα αναφέρουν ότι 6 πυροβολισμοί έπεσαν μέσα στο Amazura, 2 άτομα πυροβολήθηκαν κοντά στη Λεωφόρο Sutphin Blvd & Archer και 3 επιπλέον θύματα μεταφέρθηκαν στο νοσοκομείο Τζαμάικα. Οι πυροσβέστες και η αστυνομία ζήτησαν πολλά ασθενοφόρα για τους τραυματίες. Οι αρχές ερευνούν μια λευκή BMW που πιθανώς συνδέεται με το περιστατικό.

