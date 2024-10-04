Αεροπορικές επιδρομές από αμερικανικές και βρετανικές δυνάμεις έπληξαν την πόλη λιμάνι Χοντέιντα της Υεμένης και μια περιοχή στη Σαναά στην Υεμένη – και οι δύο τοποθεσίες υπό τον έλεγχο των σιιτών ανταρτών Χούθι – μετέδωσε το τηλεοπτικό δίκτυο Al Masirah.

#BREAKING #USA #Yemen U.S. and British aviation conducted airstrikes on Houthi positions in the Yemeni capital of Sana’a and in Hodeidah on the Red Sea. — RIA Novosti pic.twitter.com/wqR1XCP0zI

Reports indicate that U.S. and British air forces have carried out strikes targeting Houthi militias in Sanaa and Hodeidah, Yemen. pic.twitter.com/PmYkrDLcA5

British-American airstrikes target Yemen with 12 raids on three provinces, including the maintenance area in Al-Thawra District, Sanaa, where explosions occurred, likely hitting a Houthi weapons depot. The strikes also targeted Dhamar and Hodeidah Airport. #Yemen #Sanaa #Dhamar … pic.twitter.com/vsoEHw8PTn

Strikes were reported on Yemen’s Sanaa and Hodeidah, Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by Houthi movement, and residents said on Friday.

There were no more details provided about the source of these strikes. pic.twitter.com/t7zonLe9gD

— Shihab (@ShihabudeenMb) October 4, 2024