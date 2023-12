Lockyer went down off the ball (again). pic.twitter.com/AsRbXHaEjs

Players going off at the Vitality.

🚨🏥 The 2 teams (Bournemouth and Luton Town) have left the field of play. Really worrying scenes due to the collapse of Tom Lockyer.

The players have been taken down the tunnel here. Medical teams from both clubs and ambulance still tending to Lockyer. Horrific situation.

BOU 1 -1 LUT#afcb #BOULUT #PremierLeague

