Τα «Όσκαρ» των Video Games - Οι νικητές των The Game Awards 2018
Πρώτη καταχώρηση: Παρασκευή, 7 Δεκεμβρίου 2018, 22:41
Τα Game Awards 2018 μπορεί να επιφύλασσαν μερικές όμορφες εκπλήξεις και κάποιες σημαντικές ανακοινώσεις, όμως στο επίκεντρο όλων βρέθηκαν οι βραβεύσεις. Εκατοντάδες παιχνίδια αναμετρήθηκαν σε δεκάδες κατηγορίες, ώστε στο τέλος να αναδειχθούν οι νικητές.
Δείτε ολόκληρη την απονομή των βραβείων εδώ:
Αναμενόμενα, ήταν μια πολύ καλή χρονιά και αρκετά παιχνίδια συγκέντρωσαν πολλαπλά βραβεία, αλλά εν τέλει ο μεγάλος νικητής ήταν το Red Dead Redemption 2, με τέσσερα βραβεία. Στη συνέχεια, ακολούθησε το God of War με τρία βραβεία (αρπάζοντας το βραβείο για το Game Direction, αλλά και το Game of the Year) και τα Fortnite και Celeste με δυο το καθένα. Παρακάτω μπορείτε να βρείτε ολόκληρη τη λίστα με τους νικητές:
- Game of the Year
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Celeste
Νικητής: God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Monster Hunter: World
Red Dead Redemption 2
- Best Ongoing Game
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Νικητής: Fortnite
No Man’s Sky
Overwatch
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Best Game Direction
A Way out
Detroit: Become Human
Νικητής: God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption
- Best Narrative
Detroit: Become Human
God of War
Life is Strange 2: Episode 1
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Νικητής: Red Dead Redemption 2
- Best Art Direction
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
God of War
Octopath Traveler
Red Dead Redemption 2
Νικητής: Return of the Obra Dinn
- Best Score / Music
Celeste
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
Octopath Traveler
Νικητής: Red Dead Redemption 2
- Best Audio Design
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Forza Horizon 4
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Νικητής: Red Dead Redemption 2
- Best Performance
Bryan Dechart as Connor in Detroit: Become Human
Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War
Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Νικητής: Roger Clark as Arthur in Red Dead Redemption 2
Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Games for Impact
11-11 Memories Retold
Νικητής: Celeste
Florence
Life is Strange 2: Episode 1
The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories
- Best Independent Game
Νικητής: Celeste
Dead Cells
Into the Breach
Return of the Obra Dinn
The Messenger
- Best Mobile Game
Donut County
Νικητής: Florence
Fortnite
PUBG Mobile
Reigns: Game of Thrones
- Best VR/AR Game
Νικητής: ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Beat Saber
Firewall Zero Hour
Moss
Tetris Effect
- Best Action Game
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Νικητής: Dead Cells
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Far Cry 5
Mega Man 11
- Best Action/Adventure Game
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Νικητής: God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Best Role Playing Game
Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
Νικητής: Monster Hunter: World
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
Octopath Traveler
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
- Best Fighting Game
BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
Νικητής: Dragon Ball FighterZ
Soul Calibur VI
Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition
- Best Family Game
Mario Tennis Aces
Nintendo Labo
Νικητής: Overcooked 2
Starlink: Battle for Atlas
Super Mario Party
- Best Strategy Game
The Banner Saga 3
Battletech
Frostpunk
Νικητής: Into the Breach
Valkyria Chronicles 4
- Best Sports/Racing Game
FIFA 19
Νικητής: Forza Horizon 4
Mario Tennis Aces
NBA 2K19
Pro Evolution Soccer 2019
- Best Multiplayer Game
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Νικητής: Fortnite
Monster Hunter: World
Sea of Thieves
- Best Student Game
Νικητής: Combat 2018
Dash Quasar
JERA
LIFF
RE: Charge
- Best Debut Indie Game
Donut County
Florence
Moss
Νικητής: The Messenger
Yoku’s Island Express
- Best Esports Game
CSGO
DOTA2
Fortnite
League of Legends
Νικητής: Overwatch
- Best Esports Player
Νικητής: Dominique “SonicFox” McLean
Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi
Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao
Oleksander “s1mple” Kostyliev
Sung-hyeon “JJoNak” Bang
- Best Esports Team
Astralis
Νικητής: Cloud9
Fnatic
London Spitfire
OG
- Best Esports Coach
Νικητής: Bok “Reapered” han–gyu for Cloud9
Cristian “ppasarel” Bănăseanu for OG
Danny “zonic” Sørensen for Astralis
Dylan Falco for Fnatic
Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi for Team Vitality
Janko “YNk” Paunovic for MiBR
- Best Esports Event
ELEAGUE major: Boston 2018
EVO 2018
Νικητής: League of Legends World Championship
Overwatch League Grand Finals
The International 2018
- Best Esports Host
Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
Alex “Machine Richardson
Anders Blume
Νικητής: Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
Paul “RedEye” Chaloner
- Best Esports Moment
Νικητής: C9 Comeback Win In Triple Overtime vs FAZE
G2 Beating RNG
KT vs IG Base Race
OG’s Massive Upset of LGD
SonicFox Side Switch Against Go1 in DBZ
- Content Creator of the Year
Dr. Lupo
Myth
Νικητής: Ninja
Pokimane
Willyrex
Τελευταία ενημέρωση: Παρασκευή, 7 Δεκεμβρίου 2018, 22:41