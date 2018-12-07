Τα «Όσκαρ» των Video Games - Οι νικητές των The Game Awards 2018

Τα Game Awards 2018 μπορεί να επιφύλασσαν μερικές όμορφες εκπλήξεις και κάποιες σημαντικές ανακοινώσεις, όμως στο επίκεντρο όλων βρέθηκαν οι βραβεύσεις. Εκατοντάδες παιχνίδια αναμετρήθηκαν σε δεκάδες κατηγορίες, ώστε στο τέλος να αναδειχθούν οι νικητές.



Δείτε ολόκληρη την απονομή των βραβείων εδώ:







Αναμενόμενα, ήταν μια πολύ καλή χρονιά και αρκετά παιχνίδια συγκέντρωσαν πολλαπλά βραβεία, αλλά εν τέλει ο μεγάλος νικητής ήταν το Red Dead Redemption 2, με τέσσερα βραβεία. Στη συνέχεια, ακολούθησε το God of War με τρία βραβεία (αρπάζοντας το βραβείο για το Game Direction, αλλά και το Game of the Year) και τα Fortnite και Celeste με δυο το καθένα. Παρακάτω μπορείτε να βρείτε ολόκληρη τη λίστα με τους νικητές:







- Game of the Year



Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Celeste

Νικητής: God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Monster Hunter: World

Red Dead Redemption 2



- Best Ongoing Game



Destiny 2: Forsaken

Νικητής: Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Overwatch

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege



- Best Game Direction



A Way out

Detroit: Become Human

Νικητής: God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption







- Best Narrative



Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Νικητής: Red Dead Redemption 2



- Best Art Direction



Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

God of War

Octopath Traveler

Red Dead Redemption 2

Νικητής: Return of the Obra Dinn



- Best Score / Music



Celeste

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Octopath Traveler

Νικητής: Red Dead Redemption 2



- Best Audio Design



Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Forza Horizon 4

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Νικητής: Red Dead Redemption 2



- Best Performance



Bryan Dechart as Connor in Detroit: Become Human

Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War

Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Νικητής: Roger Clark as Arthur in Red Dead Redemption 2

Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man



- Games for Impact



11-11 Memories Retold

Νικητής: Celeste

Florence

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1

The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories



- Best Independent Game



Νικητής: Celeste

Dead Cells

Into the Breach

Return of the Obra Dinn

The Messenger



- Best Mobile Game



Donut County

Νικητής: Florence

Fortnite

PUBG Mobile

Reigns: Game of Thrones



- Best VR/AR Game



Νικητής: ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Beat Saber

Firewall Zero Hour

Moss

Tetris Effect



- Best Action Game



Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Νικητής: Dead Cells

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Far Cry 5

Mega Man 11



- Best Action/Adventure Game



Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Νικητής: God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Shadow of the Tomb Raider



- Best Role Playing Game



Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Νικητής: Monster Hunter: World

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Octopath Traveler

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire



- Best Fighting Game



BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Νικητής: Dragon Ball FighterZ

Soul Calibur VI

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition



- Best Family Game



Mario Tennis Aces

Nintendo Labo

Νικητής: Overcooked 2

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Super Mario Party



- Best Strategy Game



The Banner Saga 3

Battletech

Frostpunk

Νικητής: Into the Breach

Valkyria Chronicles 4



- Best Sports/Racing Game



FIFA 19

Νικητής: Forza Horizon 4

Mario Tennis Aces

NBA 2K19

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019



- Best Multiplayer Game



Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Νικητής: Fortnite

Monster Hunter: World

Sea of Thieves



- Best Student Game



Νικητής: Combat 2018

Dash Quasar

JERA

LIFF

RE: Charge



- Best Debut Indie Game



Donut County

Florence

Moss

Νικητής: The Messenger

Yoku’s Island Express



- Best Esports Game



CSGO

DOTA2

Fortnite

League of Legends

Νικητής: Overwatch



- Best Esports Player



Νικητής: Dominique “SonicFox” McLean

Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi

Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao

Oleksander “s1mple” Kostyliev

Sung-hyeon “JJoNak” Bang



- Best Esports Team



Astralis

Νικητής: Cloud9

Fnatic

London Spitfire

OG



- Best Esports Coach



Νικητής: Bok “Reapered” han–gyu for Cloud9

Cristian “ppasarel” Bănăseanu for OG

Danny “zonic” Sørensen for Astralis

Dylan Falco for Fnatic

Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi for Team Vitality

Janko “YNk” Paunovic for MiBR



- Best Esports Event



ELEAGUE major: Boston 2018

EVO 2018

Νικητής: League of Legends World Championship

Overwatch League Grand Finals

The International 2018



- Best Esports Host



Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Alex “Machine Richardson

Anders Blume

Νικητής: Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Paul “RedEye” Chaloner



- Best Esports Moment



Νικητής: C9 Comeback Win In Triple Overtime vs FAZE

G2 Beating RNG

KT vs IG Base Race

OG’s Massive Upset of LGD

SonicFox Side Switch Against Go1 in DBZ



- Content Creator of the Year



Dr. Lupo

Myth

Νικητής: Ninja

Pokimane

Willyrex