Παραιτήθηκαν ο Χάρι και η Μέγκαν από τα πριγκιπικά τους καθήκοντα
Πρώτη καταχώρηση: Τετάρτη, 8 Ιανουαρίου 2020, 21:13
Ο πρίγκιπας Χάρι της Βρετανίας, εγγονός της βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ Β', ανακοίνωσε ότι ο ίδιος και η Αμερικανίδα σύζυγός του Μέγκαν Μαρκλ σκοπεύουν να αποποιηθούν τα καθήκοντά τους στους κόλπους της βασιλικής οικογένειας και εργάζονται για να γίνουν οικονομικά ανεξάρτητοι.
«Σκοπεύουμε να αποποιηθούμε (τον ρόλο) των «ανώτερων» μελών της βασιλικής οικογένειας και να εργαστούμε για να γίνουμε οικονομικά ανεξάρτητοι, συνεχίζοντας να στηρίζουμε τη βασίλισσα», τονίζει το πριγκιπικό ζεύγος σε μια ανακοίνωση που ανήρτησε στο Instagram.
«Σχεδιάζουμε τώρα να ισορροπήσουμε τον χρόνο μας μεταξύ του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου και της Βόρειας Αμερικής, συνεχίζοντας να τιμάμε το καθήκον μας στη Βασίλισσα, την Κοινοπολιτεία και τις παραδόσεις μας», υπογραμμίζουν ο Χάρι και η Μέγκαν, οι οποίοι τους τελευταίους μήνες δεν έκρυψαν τη δυσκολία που αντιμετώπιζαν μπροστά στην πίεση των ΜΜΕ, που σχετιζόταν με τα καθήκοντά τους, διαβεβαιώνοντας ότι έλαβαν τη σχετική απόφαση «έπειτα από πολλούς μήνες συζητήσεων».
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) στις
Τελευταία ενημέρωση: Τετάρτη, 8 Ιανουαρίου 2020, 21:32