Η Χεζμπολάχ, στην πρώτη ανακοίνωση που εξέδωσε απόψε μετά το πλήγμα στο αρχηγείο της στη Βηρυτό, ανέφερε ότι έπληξε με πυραύλους την πόλη Σάφεντ, στο βόρειο Ισραήλ.

 

ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΤΙΚΟΣ ΧΩΡΟΣ

Η Χεζμπολάχ εξαπέλυσε «ομοβροντία ρουκετών» στη Σάφεντ «προς υπεράσπιση του Λιβάνου και του λαού του και ως απάντηση στις επιθέσεις του Ισραήλ» ανέφερε.

Ο ισραηλινός στρατός επιβεβαίωσε ότι μια ρουκέτα της Χεζμπολάχ έπληξε ένα σπίτι στη Σάφεντ.

σχόλια αναγνωστών
oδηγός χρήσης
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ: #Ισράηλ #ρουκέτες #Σάφεντ #Χεζμπολάχ