Η Χεζμπολάχ, στην πρώτη ανακοίνωση που εξέδωσε απόψε μετά το πλήγμα στο αρχηγείο της στη Βηρυτό, ανέφερε ότι έπληξε με πυραύλους την πόλη Σάφεντ, στο βόρειο Ισραήλ.

ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΤΙΚΟΣ ΧΩΡΟΣ

Η Χεζμπολάχ εξαπέλυσε «ομοβροντία ρουκετών» στη Σάφεντ «προς υπεράσπιση του Λιβάνου και του λαού του και ως απάντηση στις επιθέσεις του Ισραήλ» ανέφερε.

Ο ισραηλινός στρατός επιβεβαίωσε ότι μια ρουκέτα της Χεζμπολάχ έπληξε ένα σπίτι στη Σάφεντ.

Emergency crews have managed to put out the fire started when a missile smashed into what looks to be a home in Safed.

🇱🇧#Lebanon #Hezbollah #INasrallah #IBeirut 🇮🇱#Israel:The moment of launching missiles from Lebanon: Missiles from Lebanon in the skies of Safed and its surroundings, and the Israel attempt to intercept them. pic.twitter.com/9z5x6ELq9h

— 🌐World News 24 🌍🌎🌏 (@DailyWorld24) September 27, 2024