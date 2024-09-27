Η Χεζμπολάχ, στην πρώτη ανακοίνωση που εξέδωσε απόψε μετά το πλήγμα στο αρχηγείο της στη Βηρυτό, ανέφερε ότι έπληξε με πυραύλους την πόλη Σάφεντ, στο βόρειο Ισραήλ.
🚨 Hizbullah roketi Safed’de bir eve çarptı.#nasrallah #israel #netenyahu #telaviv #Iran #hizbullah #hezbollah pic.twitter.com/ANiDOmmHwmΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΤΙΚΟΣ ΧΩΡΟΣ
— Türk Digitals (@turkdigitals) September 27, 2024
🚨🚨🚨#Breaking
Safed-israel right now‼️
pic.twitter.com/zyTCjVC8HU
— SOFIEN TABOUBI (@TOUNESBELALB) September 27, 2024
Η Χεζμπολάχ εξαπέλυσε «ομοβροντία ρουκετών» στη Σάφεντ «προς υπεράσπιση του Λιβάνου και του λαού του και ως απάντηση στις επιθέσεις του Ισραήλ» ανέφερε.
🇮🇱Rocket sirens activated in Safed and surrounding area…..
Iron Dome working!
📌#Israel #Safed pic.twitter.com/1dfh0BXrtt
— WORLD AT WAR (@World_At_War_6) September 27, 2024
Ο ισραηλινός στρατός επιβεβαίωσε ότι μια ρουκέτα της Χεζμπολάχ έπληξε ένα σπίτι στη Σάφεντ.
⚡️🇮🇱 Update Israel
** Building Charred in Safed **
Emergency crews have managed to put out the fire started when a missile smashed into what looks to be a home in Safed.
🔔Stay Updated – Share, Follow, Like#Lebanon #Hezbollah #Palestine #Israel #Gaza https://t.co/WrQ85uZIxV pic.twitter.com/3wTLrWZqT6
— Veritas Global News (@Veritas_Nexus) September 27, 2024
🇱🇧#Lebanon #Hezbollah #INasrallah #IBeirut 🇮🇱#Israel:The moment of launching missiles from Lebanon: Missiles from Lebanon in the skies of Safed and its surroundings, and the Israel attempt to intercept them. pic.twitter.com/9z5x6ELq9h
— 🌐World News 24 🌍🌎🌏 (@DailyWorld24) September 27, 2024