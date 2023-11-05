Ο αρχηγός του ισραηλινού γενικού επιτελείου, ο στρατηγός Χέρτζι Χαλεβί, μετέβη το Σάββατο στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας για μια επίσκεψη στα στρατεύματα, την πρώτη από την έναρξη του πολέμου κατά της Χαμάς, η οποία ασκεί την εξουσία στο μικρό παλαιστινιακό έδαφος.

“Ναι, ήταν στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας σήμερα”, είπε εκπρόσωπος του στρατού στο Γαλλικό Πρακτορείο, μετά τη μετάδοση στιγμιότυπων από τη δημόσια ισραηλινή τηλεόραση.

