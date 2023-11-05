Ο αρχηγός του ισραηλινού γενικού επιτελείου, ο στρατηγός Χέρτζι Χαλεβί, μετέβη το Σάββατο στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας για μια επίσκεψη στα στρατεύματα, την πρώτη από την έναρξη του πολέμου κατά της Χαμάς, η οποία ασκεί την εξουσία στο μικρό παλαιστινιακό έδαφος.

“Ναι, ήταν στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας σήμερα”, είπε εκπρόσωπος του στρατού στο Γαλλικό Πρακτορείο, μετά τη μετάδοση στιγμιότυπων από τη δημόσια ισραηλινή τηλεόραση.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli Army, General Herzi Halevi, held a meeting with the commanders of the units inside (?) the Gaza Strip. A video released by the Israeli military shows Halevi meeting with the commander of the 162nd Division, Gen. Yitzhak Cohen, and… pic.twitter.com/M2dMmPcsRj

— S p r i n t e r X (@SprinterX99880) November 4, 2023