Οι ρωσικές δυνάμεις έπληξαν απόψε με κατευθυνόμενη βόμβα μια εννιαώροφη πολυκατοικία στην πόλη Χάρκοβο της βορειοανατολικής Ουκρανίας, προκαλώντας αδιευκρίνιστο μέχρι στιγμής αριθμό θυμάτων, ανακοίνωσε ο περιφερειάρχης Ολέχ Σινιεχούμποφ.

Σε ανάρτησή του στην πλατφόρμα Telegram, ο Σινιεχούμποφ επισημαίνει πως υπάρχουν εγκλωβισμένοι στα ερείπια του κτηρίου. Τουλάχιστον 10 άνθρωποι τραυματίστηκαν, εξ αυτών δύο είναι σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση, ανέφερε.

