Οι ρωσικές δυνάμεις έπληξαν απόψε με κατευθυνόμενη βόμβα μια εννιαώροφη πολυκατοικία στην πόλη Χάρκοβο της βορειοανατολικής Ουκρανίας, προκαλώντας αδιευκρίνιστο μέχρι στιγμής αριθμό θυμάτων, ανακοίνωσε ο περιφερειάρχης Ολέχ Σινιεχούμποφ.

Σε ανάρτησή του στην πλατφόρμα Telegram, ο Σινιεχούμποφ επισημαίνει πως υπάρχουν εγκλωβισμένοι στα ερείπια του κτηρίου. Τουλάχιστον 10 άνθρωποι τραυματίστηκαν, εξ αυτών δύο είναι σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση, ανέφερε.

Russia struck a nine-story building in Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb.

Tragically, there are casualties, including children, and more people may still be trapped under the rubble. All necessary emergency services are on site.

Partners see what happens every day. In these… pic.twitter.com/iVLJ6x5K4R

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 30, 2024