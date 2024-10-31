Οι ρωσικές δυνάμεις έπληξαν απόψε με κατευθυνόμενη βόμβα μια εννιαώροφη πολυκατοικία στην πόλη Χάρκοβο της βορειοανατολικής Ουκρανίας, προκαλώντας αδιευκρίνιστο μέχρι στιγμής αριθμό θυμάτων, ανακοίνωσε ο περιφερειάρχης Ολέχ Σινιεχούμποφ.
Σε ανάρτησή του στην πλατφόρμα Telegram, ο Σινιεχούμποφ επισημαίνει πως υπάρχουν εγκλωβισμένοι στα ερείπια του κτηρίου. Τουλάχιστον 10 άνθρωποι τραυματίστηκαν, εξ αυτών δύο είναι σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση, ανέφερε.
Russia struck a nine-story building in Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb.
Tragically, there are casualties, including children, and more people may still be trapped under the rubble. All necessary emergency services are on site.
Partners see what happens every day. In these… pic.twitter.com/iVLJ6x5K4RΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΤΙΚΟΣ ΧΩΡΟΣ
— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 30, 2024
…shelling of civilians – this is what a house in Kharkiv looks like right now.
Darkness, hopelessness, endless obituaries, photos, videos of dead Ukrainians, tears of relatives and friends. This is what they want… RussiaisATerroistState pic.twitter.com/LNBlwu14aTΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΤΙΚΟΣ ΧΩΡΟΣ
— Katerina Horbunova (@blue_eyedKeti) October 30, 2024
An apartment in Kharkiv damaged by russian shelling. Rescue operations are ongoing, with the number of injured continuing to rise. Currently, 18 people are reported injured. 3 people, possibly including a woman and a child, remain trapped under the rubble
Photo: Pavlo Pakhomenko pic.twitter.com/30HfEckl7B
— Накипіло. Харків (@nakypiloua) October 30, 2024
Horrific footage of the destroyed apartment entrance in Kharkiv following the strike. Gov Synehubov reported that among the 10 injured, two are in serious condition, including an 11-year-old child. Earlier, Mayor Terekhov reported 12 people injured. #russiaisaterrorstate pic.twitter.com/p9QT0TmKUN
— David Zaikin (@DavidZaikin) October 30, 2024