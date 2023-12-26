Η Χεζμπολάχ επιτέθηκε στην ελληνορθόδοξη εκκλησία της Αγίας Μαρίας του Ικρίτ στο βόρειο Ισραήλ, σύμφωνα με τις Ισραηλινές Αμυντικές Δυνάμεις (IDF).

«Η Χεζμπολάχ επιτέθηκε στην ελληνορθόδοξη εκκλησία της Αγίας Μαρίας του Ικρίτ στο βόρειο Ισραήλ. Ένας αντιαρματικός πύραυλος από τον Λίβανο χτύπησε απευθείας την εκκλησία, τραυματίζοντας έναν άμαχο.

»Αυτή η επίθεση δεν είναι μόνο μια ξεκάθαρη παραβίαση της απόφασης 1701 του Συμβουλίου Ασφαλείας των Ηνωμένων Εθνών, αλλά και παραβίαση της ελευθερίας της θρησκείας» αναφέρουν οι IDF σε ανάρτησή τους στην πλατφόρμα Χ (πρώην Twitter).

Hezbollah attacked the St. Mary's Greek-Orthodox Church of Iqrit in northern Israel. An anti-tank missile from Lebanon directly hit the church, injuring a civilian. This attack is not only a clear violation of @UN Security Council Resolution 1701, but also a violation of the… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 26, 2023

The IDF attacking Hezbollah in Lebanon in response to the terror group striking a Melkite Greek Catholic church in Iqrit, Israel. pic.twitter.com/97Pnj6TSUB — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) December 26, 2023

🇱🇧 Hezbollah fires anti-tank missile at Orthodox Church in northern Israel 🇮🇱 Hezbollah dispara míssil contra Igreja Ortodoxa no norte de Israel IDF confirmou que um míssil anti-tanque do Hezbollah atingiu a Igreja Ortodoxa Grega de Santa Maria em Iqrit, no norte de Israel. "O… pic.twitter.com/1qDnywDV8Q — Tarciso Morais (@TarcisoRenova) December 26, 2023