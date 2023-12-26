Η Χεζμπολάχ επιτέθηκε στην ελληνορθόδοξη εκκλησία της Αγίας Μαρίας του Ικρίτ στο βόρειο Ισραήλ, σύμφωνα με τις Ισραηλινές Αμυντικές Δυνάμεις (IDF).

«Η Χεζμπολάχ επιτέθηκε στην ελληνορθόδοξη εκκλησία της Αγίας Μαρίας του Ικρίτ στο βόρειο Ισραήλ. Ένας αντιαρματικός πύραυλος από τον Λίβανο χτύπησε απευθείας την εκκλησία, τραυματίζοντας έναν άμαχο.

ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΤΙΚΟΣ ΧΩΡΟΣ

»Αυτή η επίθεση δεν είναι μόνο μια ξεκάθαρη παραβίαση της απόφασης 1701 του Συμβουλίου Ασφαλείας των Ηνωμένων Εθνών, αλλά και παραβίαση της ελευθερίας της θρησκείας» αναφέρουν οι IDF σε ανάρτησή τους στην πλατφόρμα Χ (πρώην Twitter).

 

 

 

σχόλια αναγνωστών
oδηγός χρήσης
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ: #idf #Αγία Μαρία #ελληνορθόδοξη εκκλησία