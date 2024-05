Putin’s speech at the Victory Day Parade, Main Points:

◾Attempts to distort the truth about World War II hinder those who pursue a colonial policy based on lies.

◾Revisionism and mockery of history, justification of Nazism, are part of the general policy of Western elites.… pic.twitter.com/9hjQhIvNgV

— Olga Bazova (@OlgaBazova) May 9, 2024

