Game Awards 2020: Το The Last of Us Part II είναι το παιχνίδι της χρονιάς - Αναλυτικά οι νικητές

Η πανδημία του κορωνοϊού ανάγκασε τους διοργανωτές των Game Awards 2020 να προσαρμοστούν στα νέα δεδομένα για την προστασία του κοινού και γι' αυτό η μεγαλύτερη τελετή απονομής βραβείων στον χώρο των βιντεοπαιχνιδιών «χωρίστηκε» σε τρεις τοποθεσίες: το Λος Άντζελες, το Λονδίνο και το Τόκυο.

Παρ' όλα τα εμπόδια όμως, η λάμψη, οι ανακοινώσεις και οι εκπλήξεις δεν έλλειψαν, όπως φυσικά δεν έλλειψαν και οι βραβεύσεις. Μεγάλος νικητής της βραδιάς, από κάθε άποψη, ήταν το The Last of Us Part II, το οποίο όχι μόνο αναδείχθηκε παιχνίδι της χρονιάς, αλλά και θριάμβευσε συνολικά σε επτά κατηγορίες. Ακολούθησαν τα Among Us, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima και Hades, καθώς απέσπασαν δύο βραβεία το κάθε ένα.

Η λίστα με τους νικητές διαμορφώθηκε ως εξής:

Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

DOOM Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Νικητής: The Last of Us Part II

Best Game Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Νικητής: The Last of Us Part II

Most Anticipated

Νικητής: Elden Ring

God of War sequel

Halo Infinite

Horizon Forbidden West

Resident Evil Village

Breath of the Wild sequel

Players’ Voice

Νικητής: Ghost of Tsushima

DOOM Eternal

Hades

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The Last of Us Part II

Best Narrative

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (George Kamitani)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano)

Ghost of Tsushima (Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos)

Hades (Greg Kasavin)

Νικητής: The Last of Us Part II (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)

Best Art Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Νικητής: Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Best Score and Music

DOOM Eternal (Mick Gordon)

Νικητής: Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)

Hades (Darren Korb)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Gareth Coker)

The Last of Us Part II (Gustavo Santaolalla, Mac Quale)

Best Audio Design

DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)

Νικητής: The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Best Performance

Ashley Johnson as Ellie, The Last of Us Part II

Νικητής: Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part II

Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham as Hades, Hades

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Games for Impact

If Found … (DREAMFEEL/Annapurna Interactive)

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer/Annapurna Interactive)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

Νικητής: Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Νικητής: No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Independent Game

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

Νικητής: Hades (Supergiant Games)

Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

Best Mobile

Νικητής: Among Us (InnerSloth)

Call of Duty Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)

Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonority)

Best Community Support

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Νικητής: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Innovation in Accessibility

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Grounded (Obsidian/Xbox Game Studios)

HyperDot (Tribe Games)

Νικητής: The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

Best VR/AR Game

Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE)

Νικητής: Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

MARVEL’s Iron Man VR (Camoflaj/SIE)

STAR WARS: Squadrons (Motive Studios/EA)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

Best Action Game

DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)

Νικητής: Hades (Supergiant Games)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)

Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu)

Best Action/Adventure Game

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

MARVEL’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)

Νικητής: The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Best Role-Playing Game

Νικητής: Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Persona 5 Royal (Atlus, P Studios)

Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment/Koch)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

Best Fighting Game

Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works/Cygames)

Νικητής: Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (Dimps/Capcom)

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai-Namco)

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r] (French Bread/Arc System Works)

Best Family Game

Νικητής: Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob/Activision)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)

Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang/Double Eleven/Xbox Game Studios)

Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox)

Desperados III (Mimimi Games/THQN)

Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

Νικητής: Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)

XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis/2K)

Best Sports/Racing Game

Dirt 5 (Codemasters Cheshire/Codemasters)

F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham /Codemasters)

FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)

NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts/2K)

Νικητής: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)

Best Multiplayer Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Νικητής: Among Us (InnerSloth)

Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Debut Game

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver)

Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)

Röki (Polygon Treehouse/CI Games)

Νικητής: Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

Content Creator of the Year

Alanah Pearce

NickMercs

TimtheTatman

Jay Ann Lopez

Νικητής: Valkyrae

Best Esports Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Νικητής: League of Legends (Riot Games)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Esports Athlete

Ian “Crimsix” Porter / Call of Duty

Νικητής: Heo “Showmaker” Su / League of Legends

Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu / League of Legends

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro / Call of Duty

Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut / CS:GO

Best Esports Team

DAMWON Gaming / League of Legends

Dallas Empire / Call of Duty

San Francisco Shock / Overwatch League

Νικητής: G2 Esports / League of Legends

Team Secret / DOTA2

Best Esports Event

BLAST Premier: Spring E2020 European Finals (CS:GO)

Call of Duty League Championship 2020

IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)

Νικητής: League of Legends World Championship 2020

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Best Esports Coach

Νικητής: Danny “zonic” Sorensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive )

Dae-hee “Crusty” Park (San Francisco Shock, Overwatch League)

Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends )

) Lee “Zefa” Jae-min (T1, League of Legends )

) Raymond “rambo” Lussier (Dallas Empire, Call of Duty)

Best Esports Host