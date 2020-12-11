Game Awards 2020: Το The Last of Us Part II είναι το παιχνίδι της χρονιάς - Αναλυτικά οι νικητές
Πρώτη καταχώρηση: Παρασκευή, 11 Δεκεμβρίου 2020, 10:01
Η πανδημία του κορωνοϊού ανάγκασε τους διοργανωτές των Game Awards 2020 να προσαρμοστούν στα νέα δεδομένα για την προστασία του κοινού και γι' αυτό η μεγαλύτερη τελετή απονομής βραβείων στον χώρο των βιντεοπαιχνιδιών «χωρίστηκε» σε τρεις τοποθεσίες: το Λος Άντζελες, το Λονδίνο και το Τόκυο.
Παρ' όλα τα εμπόδια όμως, η λάμψη, οι ανακοινώσεις και οι εκπλήξεις δεν έλλειψαν, όπως φυσικά δεν έλλειψαν και οι βραβεύσεις. Μεγάλος νικητής της βραδιάς, από κάθε άποψη, ήταν το The Last of Us Part II, το οποίο όχι μόνο αναδείχθηκε παιχνίδι της χρονιάς, αλλά και θριάμβευσε συνολικά σε επτά κατηγορίες. Ακολούθησαν τα Among Us, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima και Hades, καθώς απέσπασαν δύο βραβεία το κάθε ένα.
Η λίστα με τους νικητές διαμορφώθηκε ως εξής:
Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- DOOM Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Νικητής: The Last of Us Part II
Best Game Direction
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Νικητής: The Last of Us Part II
Most Anticipated
- Νικητής: Elden Ring
- God of War sequel
- Halo Infinite
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Resident Evil Village
- Breath of the Wild sequel
Players’ Voice
- Νικητής: Ghost of Tsushima
- DOOM Eternal
- Hades
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Narrative
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (George Kamitani)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos)
- Hades (Greg Kasavin)
- Νικητής: The Last of Us Part II (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)
Best Art Direction
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Νικητής: Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Best Score and Music
- DOOM Eternal (Mick Gordon)
- Νικητής: Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)
- Hades (Darren Korb)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Gareth Coker)
- The Last of Us Part II (Gustavo Santaolalla, Mac Quale)
Best Audio Design
- DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)
- Νικητής: The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Best Performance
- Ashley Johnson as Ellie, The Last of Us Part II
- Νικητής: Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part II
- Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham as Hades, Hades
- Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Games for Impact
- If Found … (DREAMFEEL/Annapurna Interactive)
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer/Annapurna Interactive)
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
- Νικητής: Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Νικητής: No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Best Independent Game
- Carrion (Phobia Game Studio)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
- Νικητής: Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
Best Mobile
- Νικητής: Among Us (InnerSloth)
- Call of Duty Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
- Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonority)
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Νικητής: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Innovation in Accessibility
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
- Grounded (Obsidian/Xbox Game Studios)
- HyperDot (Tribe Games)
- Νικητής: The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
Best VR/AR Game
- Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE)
- Νικητής: Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- MARVEL’s Iron Man VR (Camoflaj/SIE)
- STAR WARS: Squadrons (Motive Studios/EA)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)
Best Action Game
- DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)
- Νικητής: Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)
- Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu)
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
- MARVEL’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)
- Νικητής: The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Best Role-Playing Game
- Νικητής: Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Persona 5 Royal (Atlus, P Studios)
- Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment/Koch)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
Best Fighting Game
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works/Cygames)
- Νικητής: Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (Dimps/Capcom)
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai-Namco)
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r] (French Bread/Arc System Works)
Best Family Game
- Νικητής: Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob/Activision)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)
- Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang/Double Eleven/Xbox Game Studios)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
Best Sim/Strategy Game
- Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox)
- Desperados III (Mimimi Games/THQN)
- Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
- Νικητής: Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis/2K)
Best Sports/Racing Game
- Dirt 5 (Codemasters Cheshire/Codemasters)
- F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham /Codemasters)
- FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)
- NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts/2K)
- Νικητής: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)
Best Multiplayer Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Νικητής: Among Us (InnerSloth)
- Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Best Debut Game
- Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver)
- Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)
- Röki (Polygon Treehouse/CI Games)
- Νικητής: Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)
Content Creator of the Year
- Alanah Pearce
- NickMercs
- TimtheTatman
- Jay Ann Lopez
- Νικητής: Valkyrae
Best Esports Game
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Νικητής: League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Best Esports Athlete
- Ian “Crimsix” Porter / Call of Duty
- Νικητής: Heo “Showmaker” Su / League of Legends
- Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu / League of Legends
- Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro / Call of Duty
- Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut / CS:GO
Best Esports Team
- DAMWON Gaming / League of Legends
- Dallas Empire / Call of Duty
- San Francisco Shock / Overwatch League
- Νικητής: G2 Esports / League of Legends
- Team Secret / DOTA2
Best Esports Event
- BLAST Premier: Spring E2020 European Finals (CS:GO)
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020
- IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)
- Νικητής: League of Legends World Championship 2020
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
Best Esports Coach
- Νικητής: Danny “zonic” Sorensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Dae-hee “Crusty” Park (San Francisco Shock, Overwatch League)
- Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
- Lee “Zefa” Jae-min (T1, League of Legends)
- Raymond “rambo” Lussier (Dallas Empire, Call of Duty)
Best Esports Host
- Νικητής: Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- James “Dash” Patterson
- Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden
