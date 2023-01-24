Οι υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία Όσκαρ 2023

Η Αμερικανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογραφικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών ανακοίνωσε σήμερα (24 Ιανουαρίου) τις υποψηφιότητες των φετινών βραβείων Όσκαρ. Παρουσιαστές της σύντομης ειδικής αυτής εκπομπής ήταν οι Ριζ Άχμεντ και Άλισον Γουίλιαμς.

Αξίζει να σημειωθεί πως η 95η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Κυριακή 12 Μαρτίου στο Dolby Theatre στο Λος Άντζελες της Καλιφόρνια.

Από τις υποψηφιότητες στα βραβεία Όσκαρ 2023 ξεχωρίζει η ταινία «Everything Everywhere All At Once» με 11 υποψηφιότητες, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των βραβείων «Καλύτερης Ταινίας», «Σκηνοθεσίας» και «Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου».

Επίσης, ξεχωρίζει και το «All Quiet on the Western Front» με 9 υποψηφιότητες, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των «Καλύτερης Ταινίας» και «Ξενόγλωσσης Ταινίας».

Δείτε την ανακοίνωση των υποψηφιοτήτων, η οποία μεταδόθηκε live το μεσημέρι της Τρίτης:

 

Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία Όσκαρ 2023:

Καλύτερης Ταινίας

    All Quiet on the Western Front
    Avatar: The Way of Water
    The Banshees of Inisherin
    Elvis
    Everything Everywhere All At Once
    The Fabelmans
    Tar
    Top Gun: Maverick
    Triangle of Sadness
    Women Talking

Α΄ Ανδρικού Ρόλου

    Austin Butler – Elvis
    Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
    Brendan Fraser – The Whale
    Paul Mescal – AfterSun
    Bill Nighy – Living

Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου

    Cate Blanchett – Tar
    Ana De Armas – Blonde
    Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
    Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
    Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου

    Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
    Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
    Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
    Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
    Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου

    Angela Basset – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    Hong Chau – The Whale
    Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
    Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
    Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Σκηνοθεσίας

    The Banshees of Inisherin
    Everything Everywhere All At Once
    The Fabelmans
    Tar
    Triangle of Sadness

Κοστουμιών

    Babylon
    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    Elvis
    Everything Everywhere All At Once
    Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Ήχου

    All Quiet on the Western Front
    Avatar: The Way of Water
    The Batman
    Elvis
    Top Gun: Maverick

Πρωτότυπης Μουσικής

    All Quiet on the Western Front
    Babylon
    The Banshees of Inisherin
    Everything Everywhere All At Once
    The Fabelmans

Πρωτότυπου Σεναρίου

    The Banshees of Inisherin
    Everything Everywhere All At Once
    The Fabelmans
    Tar
    Triangle of Sadness

Διασκευασμένου Σεναρίου

    All Quiet on the Western Front
    Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
    Living
    Top Gun: Maverick
    Women Talking

Καλύτερης Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους

    An Irish Goodbye
    Ivalu
    Le Pupille
    Night Ride
    The Red Suitcase

Καλύτερης Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

    The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
    The Flying Sailor
    Ice Merchants
    My Year of Dicks
    An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Believe It

Πρωτότυπου Τραγουδιού

    “Applause” – Tell It Like A Woman
    “Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick
    “Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    “Naatu Naatu” – RRR
    “This Is a Life” – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Ντοκιμαντέρ

    All That Breathes
    And The Beauty And The Blooshed
    Fire of Love
    A House Made of Splinters
    Navalny

Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους

    The Elephant Whisperers
    Haulout
    How Do You Measure A Year?
    The Martha Mitchell Effect
    Stranger At The Gate

Ξενόγλωσσης Ταινίας

    All Quiet on the Western Front – Γερμανία
    Argentina, 1985 – Αργεντινή
    Close – Βέλγιο
    EO – Πολωνία
    The Quiet Girl – Ιρλανδία

Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

    Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
    Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
    Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
    The Sea Beast
    Turning Red

Μακιγιάζ

    All Quiet on the Western Front
    The Batman
    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    Elvis
    The Whale

Σκηνογραφίας

    All Quiet on the Western Front
    Avatar: The Way of Water
    Babylon
    Elvis
    The Fabelmans

Μοντάζ

    The Banshees of Inisherin
    Elvis
    Everything Everywhere All At Once
    Tar
    Top Gun: Maverick

Διεύθυνσης Φωτογραφίας

    All Quiet on the Western Front
    Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
    Elvis
    Empire of Light
    Tar

Οπτικών Εφέ

    All Quiet on the Western Front
    Avatar: The Way of Water
    The Batman
    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    Top Gun: Maverick

