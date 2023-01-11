Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2023: Οι μεγάλοι νικητές

Οι Χρυσές Σφαίρες οι οποίες θεωρούνται προάγγελος των βραβείων Όσκαρ, επέστρεψαν, έπειτα από μια περίοδο ενδοσκόπησης, με μεγάλους νικητές τον Στίβεν Σπίλμπεργκ, τα «Πνεύματα του Ινίσεριν», το «Τα Πάντα Όλα» και τον Όστιν Μπάτλερ. Η 80η τελετή για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες πραγματοποιήθηκε στο The Beverly Hilton της Καλιφόρνια ενώ μετά το «σοκ» της πανδημίας και των σκανδάλων, οι Χρυσές Σφαίρες έγιναν πιο συμπεριληπτικές και πρόσφεραν μία τελετή που θύμιζε την παλιά λάμψη των βραβείων των Ξένων Ανταποκριτών στο Χόλιγουντ.
Μεταξύ άλλων βραβεύτηκαν η Κέιτ Μπλάνσετ για το "Tar", ο Γκιγιέρμο Ντελ Τόρο για το "Pinocchio" και η Άντζελα Μπάσετ για το "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever".
Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2023: Αναλυτικά όλοι οι νικητές
Κινηματογράφος
Καλύτερη Ταινία - Δράμα
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: The Fabelmans
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Καλύτερη Ταινία - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: The Banshees of Inisherin
Babylon
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion
Triangle of Sadness
Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann - Elvis
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Καλύτερο Σενάριο
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan – Everywhere Everything all at Once
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Todd Field – Tár
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός - Δράμα
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Austin Butler - Elvis
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Hugh Jackman - The Son
Bill Nighy - Living
Jeremy Pope - The Inspection
Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός - Δράμα
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Cate Blanchett - Tar
Olivia Colman - Empire of Light
Viola Davis - The Woman King
Ana de Armas - Blonde
Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Diego Calva - Babylon
Daniel Craig - Glass Onion
Adam Driver - White Noise
Ralph Fiennes - The Menu
Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Lesley Manville - Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie - Babylon
Anya Taylor Joy - The Menu
Emma Thompson - Good Luck to You Leo Grande
Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός Β' Γυναικείου Ρόλου
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere all at Once
Dolly de Leon - Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός Β' Ανδρικού Ρόλου
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt - Babylon
Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse
Καλύτερη Μη-Αγγλόφωνη Ταινία
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Argentina, 1985
All Quiet on the Western Front
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR
Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Καλύτερο Τραγούδι
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: "Naatu Naatu" (M. M. Keeravani, Kaala Bhairava, and Rahul Sipligunj) – RRR
"Carolina" (Taylor Swift) – Where the Crawdads Sing
"Ciao Papa" (Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, and Guillermo del Toro) – Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
"Hold My Hand" (Lady Gaga, BloodPop, and Benjamin Rice) – Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up" (Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson) – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Καλύτερη Μουσική Επένδυση
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
John Williams – The Fabelmans
Τηλεόραση
Καλύτερο Δράμα
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: House of the Dragon (HBO)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
Ozark (Netflix)
Severance (AppleTV+)
Καλύτερη Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Abbott Elementary (ABC)
The Bear (FX)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Wednesday (Netflix)
Καλύτερη Μίνι Σειρά, Ανθολογική Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: The White Lotus: Sicily (HBO)
Black Bird (AppleTV+)
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
Pam and Tommy (Hulu)
The Dropout (Hulu)
Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός - Δράμα
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Kevin Costner – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)
Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)
Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός - Δράμα
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)
Emma D'Arcy – House of the Dragon (HBO)
Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)
Imelda Staunton – The Crown (Netflix)
Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily (ABC)
Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX)
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday (Netflix)
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός - Μίνι Σειρά, Ανθολογική Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)
Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy (Showtime)
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix)
Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz)
Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός - Μίνι Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
Taron Egerton – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Colin Firth – The Staircase (HBO Max)
Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)
Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός Β' Ανδρικού Ρόλου - Κωμωδία, Μιούζικαλ ή Δράμα
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)
Jonathan Pryce – The Crown (Netflix)
John Turturro – Severance (Apple TV+)
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)
Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός Β' Γυναικείου Ρόλου - Κωμωδία, Μιούζικαλ ή Δράμα
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός Β' Ανδρικού Ρόλου - Μίνι Σειρά, Ανθολογική Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus (HBO)
Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX on Hulu)
Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός Β' Γυναικείου Ρόλου - Μίνι Σειρά, Ανθολογική Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)
Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)
Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus (HBO)