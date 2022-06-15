H NASA ανακοίνωσε τη 16μελή ομάδα για την εξερεύνηση και μελέτη του πλανήτη Άρη

Την επιστημονική ομάδα που θα κληθεί να σχεδιάσει με κάθε λεπτομέρεια και να πραγματώσει τη μεγαλύτερη -πρόκληση- αποστολή του ανθρώπινου είδους, επέλεξε και ανακοίνωσε η NASA.

Συνολικά 16 επιστήμονες διαφόρων ειδικοτήτων από τις ΗΠΑ, την Ευρώπη, τον Καναδά και την Ιαπωνία, θα συνθέσουν την Dream Team, την ομάδα «όνειρο, για την υλοποίηση του σχεδίου μετοίκησης του ανθρώπου στον «Κόκκινο Πλανήτη».

Οι 16 που θα απαρτίζουν το γκρουπ είναι οι εξής:

-Laura Rodriguez – NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Southern California

-Michael Thorpe – Johnson Space Center Engineering, Technology and Science at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, Houston / Texas State University, San Marcos

-Audrey Bouvier – Bayerisches Geoinstitut, Universität Bayreuth, Germany

-Andy Czaja – Department of Geology, University of Cincinnati

-Nicolas Dauphas – Origins Laboratory, the University of Chicago

-Katherine French – Central Energy Resources Science Center, U.S. Geological Survey, Denver

-Lydia Hallis – School of Geographical and Earth Sciences, University of Glasgow, UK

-Rachel Harris – Department of Organismic and Evolutionary Biology, Harvard University, Boston

-Ernst Hauber – Institute of Planetary Research, German Aerospace Center, Germany

-Suzanne Schwenzer – School of Earth, Environment and Ecosystem Sciences, the Open University, UK

-Andrew Steele – Earth and Planetary Laboratory, Carnegie Institution of Washington

-Kimberly Tait – Department of Natural History, Royal Ontario Museum, Canada

-Tomohiro Usui – Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency

-Jessica Vanhomwegen – Laboratory for Urgent Response to Biological Threats, Institut Pasteur, France

-Michael Veibel – Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Michigan State University

-Maria-Paz Zorzano Mier – Astrobiology Center, National Institute for Aerospace Technology, Spain