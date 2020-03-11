Ανακοίνωση του Υπουργείου Υγείας για τα μέτρα στα γυμναστήρια λόγω κορωνοϊου

<p>Έπειτα από τις εισηγήσεις του Περιφερειάρχη Αττικής, <a href="https://www.zougla.gr/greece/article/patoulis-na-klisoun-gimnastiria-sxoles-xorou-a8litika-kentra-kentra-dimiourgikis-apasxolisi" target="_blank">Γιώργου Πατούλη σχετικά με τα μέτρα που πρέπει να ληφθούν σε γυμναστήρια</a>, το Υπουργείο Υγείας εξέδωσε συγκεκριμένες οδηγίες.</p>\r\n\r\n<p>Αναλυτικά:</p>\r\n\r\n<p><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=2835058" style="border-width: 1px; border-style: solid; width: 700px; height: 994px;" /><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=2835059" style="border-width: 1px; border-style: solid; width: 700px; height: 982px;" /><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=2835060" style="border-width: 1px; border-style: solid; width: 700px; height: 989px;" /></p>\r\n\r\n<p><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=2835061" style="border-width: 1px; border-style: solid; width: 700px; height: 1003px;" /><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=2835062" style="border-width: 1px; border-style: solid; width: 700px; height: 988px;" /><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=2835063" style="border-width: 1px; border-style: solid; width: 700px; height: 986px;" /></p>\r\n