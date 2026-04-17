Οι συνθήκες για τους Αμερικανούς πεζοναύτες που επιχειρούν στη Μέση Ανατολή φαίνεται να γίνονται ολοένα πιο απαιτητικές, καθώς η διάρκεια των αποστολών και τα προβλήματα στον ανεφοδιασμό, επηρεάζουν την καθημερινότητά τους.

U.S Soldiers are actually rationing their food especially those Soldiers on Ships.This is what they’re eating & it doesn’t even look palatable! The meat looks dark,discolored & https://t.co/MPM2atCxCg this really what we’re feeding the men & women that fight for our freedom. pic.twitter.com/HOvjj3tik1 — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) April 17, 2026



Σύμφωνα με δημοσίευμα της USA Today, έχουν καταγραφεί περιπτώσεις, όπου οι στρατιώτες λαμβάνουν μειωμένες ποσότητες τροφίμων, κάτι που προκαλεί ανησυχία τόσο στους ίδιους όσο και στις οικογένειές τους.

🇺🇸🌍 – USA | MIDDLE EAST ❗️ USA Today has released photos documenting the meals served to US Sailors and Marines currently deployed on warships in the Middle East. 👉The reports highlight growing logistical strain, as the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is now obstructing… pic.twitter.com/ndXdxBBPJA — NEXUSx (@Nexus_osintx) April 17, 2026



Χαρακτηριστική είναι η περίπτωση ενός πατέρα, του Νταν Φ., ο οποίος εξέφρασε την ανησυχία του, όταν είδε φωτογραφία από το γεύμα του παιδιού του που υπηρετεί στο USS Tripoli. Όπως περιέγραψε, ο δίσκος φαινόταν σχεδόν άδειος, περιλαμβάνοντας μόνο μια μικρή ποσότητα ψιλοκομμένου κρέατος και μία διπλωμένη τορτίγια.

NO COFFEE!

US armed forces are running out of food as the planned four-day plan to “take out Iran” enters its seventh week. Vegetables, fruit, and all fresh produce has gone – and tiny meals are being served on empty meal trays on warships, USA Today reported. And there’s no… pic.twitter.com/qLVD9IvqGo — Nury Vittachi (@NuryVittachi) April 17, 2026

USA Today’s reporting shows that some sailors and Marines aboard U.S. warships in the Middle East are receiving severely rationed, nutritionally inadequate meals, and the published photos have become a flashpoint for families already worried about conditions at sea. 🔸️What the… — Washington Report (@Washington_Rep) April 17, 2026



Ανάλογες εικόνες προέρχονται και από το USS Abraham Lincoln, όπου σε γεύμα καταγράφηκαν ελάχιστα λαχανικά, ένα στεγνό μπιφτέκι και ένα κομμάτι επεξεργασμένου κρέατος, ενισχύοντας τις αναφορές για περιορισμένη σίτιση.