Οι συνθήκες για τους Αμερικανούς πεζοναύτες που επιχειρούν στη Μέση Ανατολή φαίνεται να γίνονται ολοένα πιο απαιτητικές, καθώς η διάρκεια των αποστολών και τα προβλήματα στον ανεφοδιασμό, επηρεάζουν την καθημερινότητά τους.

 


Σύμφωνα με δημοσίευμα της USA Today, έχουν καταγραφεί περιπτώσεις, όπου οι στρατιώτες λαμβάνουν μειωμένες ποσότητες τροφίμων, κάτι που προκαλεί ανησυχία τόσο στους ίδιους όσο και στις οικογένειές τους.

 


Χαρακτηριστική είναι η περίπτωση ενός πατέρα, του Νταν Φ., ο οποίος εξέφρασε την ανησυχία του, όταν είδε φωτογραφία από το γεύμα του παιδιού του που υπηρετεί στο USS Tripoli. Όπως περιέγραψε, ο δίσκος φαινόταν σχεδόν άδειος, περιλαμβάνοντας μόνο μια μικρή ποσότητα ψιλοκομμένου κρέατος και μία διπλωμένη τορτίγια.

 

 

 


Ανάλογες εικόνες προέρχονται και από το USS Abraham Lincoln, όπου σε γεύμα καταγράφηκαν ελάχιστα λαχανικά, ένα στεγνό μπιφτέκι και ένα κομμάτι επεξεργασμένου κρέατος, ενισχύοντας τις αναφορές για περιορισμένη σίτιση.

 

σχόλια αναγνωστών
oδηγός χρήσης
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ: #Αμερικανοί πεζοναύτες #Ελλειπή σίτιση #καταγγέλλουν #μαρτυρίες #Μέση Ανατολή #περιορισμένες μερίδες φαγητού