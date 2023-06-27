Viral ο περίεργος συνδυασμός γευμάτων που βοήθησε γυναίκα να χάσει 36 κιλά

Τρίτη, 27 Ιουνίου 2023
Η Influencer Tiffany Magee, που έχει ύψος 1,75 μ. και ζύγιζε 104 κιλά κατάφερε να χάσει 36 κιλά με έναν περίεργο συνδυασμό γευμάτων.

@tiffanyymagee Chicken apple sausage with mustarddddd #weightloss #eatlunchwithme #mustard #applesausage #veggieswithmustard #asmr #crunchy #crunchylunch #healthyrecipes #healthylifestyle #chickensausage #applechickensausage #mukbang ♬ Livin' My Best Life

 

Η διατροφή αποτελείται από λουκάνικο κοτόπουλου, ωμά λαχανικά, μουστάρδα και τυρί κότατζ και έγινε viral στο Tik Tok αφού η νεαρή μοιράστηκε το πολύ περίεργο γεύμα που ισχυρίζεται ότι είναι το μυστικό στην απώλεια βάρους.

 

@tiffanyymagee Lunch @ work #lunch #weightloss #eatlunchwithme #mustard #applesausage #veggieswithmustard #asmr #crunchy #crunchylunch #healthyrecipes #healthylifestyle #chickensausage #applechickensausage #mukbang #electrolytes #pov ♬ original sound - TiffanyElizabeth | Weight Loss

Το αστέρι των social media από την Τάμπα της Φλόριντα, έχει αποκτήσει περισσότερους από 625.000 ακόλουθους στο TikTok μοιράζοντας τα ασυνήθιστα πιάτα της.


«Το μεσημεριανό γεύμα σήμερα είναι ένα λουκάνικο κοτόπουλο με μουστάρδα, ένα ωμό λαχανάκι Βρυξελλών με μουστάρδα, τουρσί με λίγη μουστάρδα, ραπανάκι με μουστάρδα. Το αγαπημένο μου πράγμα στον κόσμο, καρδιές από φοίνικα με μουστάρδα».

@tiffanyymagee Which has the best crunch? #lunch #weightloss #eatlunchwithme #mustard #applesausage #veggieswithmustard #asmr #crunchy #crunchylunch #healthyrecipes #healthylifestyle #chickensausage #applechickensausage #mukbang ♬ original sound - TiffanyElizabeth | Weight Loss

 

Πληροφορίες: dailymail.co.uk

Τελευταία ενημέρωση: Τρίτη, 27 Ιουνίου 2023