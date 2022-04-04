Οι μεγάλοι νικητές των Βραβείων Grammy 2022

Η Olivia Rodrigo, η έφηβη τραγουδίστρια της σπαρακτικής μπαλάντας «Drivers License», στέφθηκε η καλύτερη νέα καλλιτέχνιδα στα Βραβεία Grammy την Κυριακή, αλλά δεν κατάφερε να κερδίσει και τα τέσσερα κορυφαία βραβεία της μουσικής βιομηχανίας, στα οποία ήταν υποψήφια.
Η 19χρονη, η οποία ερμήνευσε το τραγούδι της ενώ καθόταν στο καπό μιας λευκής Mercedes στη σκηνή των Grammys, θριάμβευσε επί των Saweetie, Glass Animals και άλλων για να κερδίσει το βραβείο του νέου καλλιτέχνη στην τηλεοπτική τελετή στο Λας Βέγκας.
«Αυτό είναι το μεγαλύτερο όνειρό μου που έγινε πραγματικότητα. Σας ευχαριστώ πολύ!» είπε καθώς κρατούσε το τρόπαιό της.
Η Rodrigo ήταν υποψήφια για τα τέσσερα κορυφαία Grammy: Καλύτερος νέος καλλιτέχνης και τραγούδι, δίσκος και άλμπουμ της χρονιάς.
Αλλά έχασε τουλάχιστον σε μία από αυτές τις κατηγορίες όταν το τραγούδι της χρονιάς κέρδισε το εμπνευσμένο από τη δεκαετία του 1970 τραγούδι R&B των Silk Sonic «Leave the Door Open». Το συγκρότημα, το δίδυμο των Bruno Mars και Anderson.Paak, ερμήνευσε την επιτυχία στη σκηνή για να ανοίξει το σόου των βραβείων και επέστρεψε λίγα λεπτά αργότερα για να παραλάβει το τρόπαιό του.
«Θα κρατάμε τα ονόματα των ανθρώπων μακριά από το στόμα μας», πρόσθεσε ο Νόα, ένα χτύπημα για τα Όσκαρ της περασμένης Κυριακής από τον ηθοποιό Γουίλ Σμιθ, ο οποίος είπε στον κωμικό Κρις Ροκ να μην αναφέρει το όνομα της συζύγου του.
Ο Jon Batiste, ένας καλλιτέχνης πολλών ειδών που ξεκίνησε με 11 κορυφαίες υποψηφιότητες, απέσπασε τέσσερα βραβεία που μοιράστηκαν πριν από την τηλεοπτική τελετή. Περιλάμβαναν το καλύτερο μουσικό βίντεο για το «Freedom», ένα αφιέρωμα με ζωηρά χρώματα στη Νέα Ορλεάνη.
«Είμαι τόσο ευγνώμων για τα δώρα που μου έχει δώσει ο Θεός και για την ικανότητα να τα μοιράζομαι για την αγάπη της ανθρωπότητας», είπε ο Μπατίστ.
Το "Cry" του Μπατίστ κέρδισε την καλύτερη απόδοση American roots και το American roots τραγούδι. Συμμετείχε επίσης στο βραβείο καλύτερης μουσικής για οπτικά μέσα, για τη σύνθεση και τη διασκευή μουσικής για την ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων της Pixar "Soul".
Οι νικητές επιλέγονται από περίπου 11.000 μέλη της Recording Academy με δικαίωμα ψήφου.
Αναλυτικά οι νικητές:
Παραγωγός της Χρονιάς (Εκτός κλασικής μουσικής)
Νικητής: Jack Antonoff
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Βραβείο Γκράμι Καλύτερου φωνητικού άλμπουμ
Νικητής: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - Love for Sale
Norah Jones - ’Til We Meet Again (Live)
Tori Kelly - A Tori Kelly Christmas
Ledisi - Ledisi Sings Nina
Willie Nelson - That’s Life
Dolly Parton - A Holly Dolly Christmas
Καλύτερη σόλο ποπ ερμηνεία
Justin Bieber - Anyone
Brandi Carlile - Right on Time
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande - Positions
Νικητής: Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
Βραβείο Γκράμι Καλύτερου κωμικού άλμπουμ
Lavell Crawford - The Comedy Vaccine
Chelsea Handler - Evolution
Νικητής: Louis C.K. - Sincerely Louis CK
Lewis Black - Thanks for Risking Your Life
Nate Bargatze - The Greatest Average American
Kevin Hart - Zero F***s Given
Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Παιδικής Μουσικής
123 Andrés - Actívate
1 Tribe Collective - All One Tribe
Pierce Freelon - Black to the Future
Νικητής: Falu - A Colorful World
Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band - Crayon Kids
Καλύτερη Παραδοσιακή R&B Ερμηνεία
Jon Batiste - I Need You
BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal - Bring It on Home to Me
Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper - Born Again
Nικητής: H.E.R. - Fight for You
Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba - How Much Can a Heart Take
Το καλύτερο τζαζ φωνητικό άλμπουμ
The Baylor Project - Generations
Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter - SuperBlue
Nnenna Freelon - Time Traveler
Gretchen Parlato - Flor
Νικητής: Esperanza Spalding - Songwrights Apothecary Lab
Καλύτερο Ραπ Άλμπουμ
J. Cole - The Off-Season
Nas - King’s Disease II
Νικητής: Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost
Kanye West - Donda
Καλύτερο Ραπ Τραγούδι
DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas - Bath Salts
Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat - Best Friend
Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties
Νικητής: Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z - Jail
J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray – My Life
Βραβείο Γκράμι Καλύτερης συνεργασίας ράπερ
J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby - Pride Is the Devil
Doja Cat - Need to Know
Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign - WusYaName
Νικητής: Kanye West Featuring the Weeknd & Lil Baby - Hurricane
Καλύτερο Progressive R&B Άλμπουμ
Eric Bellinger - New Light
Cory Henry - Something to Say
Hiatus Kaiyote - Mood Valiant
Νικητής: Lucky Daye - Table for Two
Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington - Dinner Party: Desert
Masego - Studying Abroad: Extended Stay
Καλύτερο R&B Τραγούδι
H.E.R. - Damage
SZA - Good Days
Giveon - Heartbreak Anniversary
Νικητής: Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings
Καλύτερη Παραδοσιακή R&B Ερμηνεία
Jon Batiste - I Need You
BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal - Bring It on Home to Me
Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper - Born Again
Νικητής: H.E.R. - Fight for You
Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba - How Much Can a Heart Take
Καλύτερη R&B Ερμηνεία
Snoh Aalegra - Lost You
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Cesar & Giveon - Peaches
H.E.R. - Damage
Νικητής: Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Νικητής: Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings
Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Εναλλακτικής Μουσικής
Fleet Foxes - Shore
Halsey - If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee
Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams
Νικητής: St. Vincent - Daddy’s Home
Καλύτερο Ροκ Άλμπουμ
AC/DC - Power Up
Black Pumas - Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A
Chris Cornell - No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1
Νικητής: Foo Fighters - Medicine at Midnight
Paul McCartney - McCartney III
Καλύτερο Ροκ Τραγούδι
Weezer - All My Favorite Songs
Kings of Leon - The Bandit
Mammoth WVH - Distance
Paul McCartney - Find My Way
Νικητής: Foo Fighters - Waiting on a War
Καλύτερη Μέταλ Ερμηνεία
Deftones - Genesis
Νικητής: Dream Theater - The Alien
Gojira - Amazonia
Mastodon - Pushing the Tides
Rob Zombie - The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)
Καλύτερη Ροκ ερμηνεία
AC/DC - Shot in the Dark
Black Pumas - Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)
Chris Cornell - Nothing Compares 2 U
Deftones - Ohms
Νικητής: Foo Fighters - Making a Fire
Καλύτερη σύγχρονη σύνθεση κλασικής Μουσικής
Andy Akiho - Akiho: Seven Pillars
Louis Andriessen - Andriessen: The Only One
Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore - Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes
Jon Batiste - Batiste: Movement 11'
Νικητής: Caroline Shaw - Shaw: Narrow Sea
Καλύτερη συλλογή κλασικής Μουσικής
Agave & Reginald L. Mobley - American Originals - A New World, A New Canon
Michael Tilson Thomas - Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces for Orchestra
Timo Andres & Ian Rosenbaum - Cerrone: The Arching Path
Chick Corea - Plays
Νικητής: Amy Andersson - Women Warriors - The Voices of Change
Καλύτερη φωνητική σόλο ερμηνεία κλασικής μουσικής
Laura Strickling - Confessions
Will Liverman - Dreams of a New Day - Songs by Black Composers
Νικητές: Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitman - Mythologies
Joyce DiDonato - Schubert: Winterreise
Jamie Barton - Unexpected Shadows
Καλύτερο οργανικό σόλο κλασικής Μουσικής
Νικητής: Jennifer Koh - Alone Together
Simone Dinnerstein - An American Mosaic
Augustin Hadelich - Bach: Sonatas & Partitas
Gil Shaham Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos
Mark Grgić - Mak Bach
Curtis Stewart - Of Power
Καλύτερη ερμηνεία μουσικής δωματίου/μικρού συνόλου
Jack Quartet - Adams, John Luther: Lines Made by Walking
Sandbox Percussion - Akiho: Seven Pillars
Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion - Archetypes
Νικητής: Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax - Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears
Imani Winds - Bruits
Καλύτερη ερμηνείας από χορωδία
Matthew Guard - It’s a Long Way
Νικητής: Gustavo Dudamel - Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand’
Donald Nally - Rising w/The Crossing
Kaspars Putniņš - Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons
Benedict Sheehan - Sheehan: Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom
Craig Hella Johnson - The Singing Guitar
Καλύτερη ηχογράφηση όπερας
Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra - Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle
Νικητής: The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Glass: Akhnaten
London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices - Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen
The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra - Little: Soldier Songs
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites
Καλύτερη ορχηστρική ερμηνεία
Nashville Symphony Orchestra - Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre
Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra - Beethoven: Symphony No. 9
San Francisco Symphony - Muhly: Throughline
Νικητής: Philadelphia Orchestra - Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3
Seattle Symphony Orchestra - Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem of Ecstasy
Καλύτερος παραγωγός κλασικής μουσικής
Blanton Alspaugh
Steven Epstein
David Frost
Elaine Martone
Νικητής: Judith Sherman
Καλύτερη επεξεργασία ήχου σε άλμπουμ κλασικής μουσικής
Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion - Archetypes
Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax - Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears
Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra - Beethoven: Symphony No. 9
Νικητής: Chanticleer - Chanticleer Sings Christmas
Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale & Los Angeles Philharmonic - Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand’
Καλύτερο Spoken Word Άλμπουμ
LeVar Burton - Aftermath
Νκητής: Don Cheadle - Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis
J. Ivy - Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago
Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman - 8:46
Barack Obama - A Promised Land
Καλύτερο Contemporary Instrumental Άλμπουμ
Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal - Double Dealin’
Rachel Eckroth - The Garden
Νικητής Taylor Eigsti - Tree Falls
Steve Gadd Band - At Blue Note Tokyo
Mark Lettieri - Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2
Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Τρόπικαλ Λάτιν
Νικητής: Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta - Salswing!
El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico - En Cuarantena
Aymée Nuviola - Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso
Gilberto Santa Rosa - Colegas
Tony Succar - Live in Peru
Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Περιφερειακής Μεξικανικής Μουσικής
Aida Cuevas - Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2
Νικητής: Vicente Fernández - A Mis 80’s
Mon Laferte - Seis
Natalia Lafourcade - Un Canto por México, Vol. II
Christian Nodal - Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)
Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Λάτιν Ροκ ή Εναλλακτικής
Bomba Estéreo - Deja
Diamante Eléctrico - Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)
Νικητής Juanes - Origen
Nathy Peluso - Calambre
C. Tangana - El Madrileño
Zoé - Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia
Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Música Urbana
Rauw Alejandro - Afrodisíaco
Νικητής: Bad Bunny - El Último Tour del Mundo
J Balvin - Jose
Karol G - KG0516
Kali Uchis - Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞
Καλύτερο Λάτιν Ποπ Άλμπουμ
Pablo Alborán - Vértigo
Paula Arenas - Mis Amores
Ricardo Arjona - Hecho a la Antigua
Camilo - Mis Manos
Νικητής: Alex Cuba - Mendó
Selena Gomez - Revelación
Καλύτερο Roots Gospel Άλμπουμ
Harry Connick, Jr. - Alone With My Faith
Gaither Vocal Band - That’s Gospel, Brother
Ernie Haase & Signature Sound - Keeping On
The Isaacs - Songs for the Times
Νικητής: Carrie Underwood - My Savior
Καλύτερο Σύγχρονο Χριστιανικό Μουσικό Άλμπουμ
Natalie Grant - No Stranger
Israel & New Breed - Feels Like Home Vol. 2
Kari Jobe - The Blessing (Live)
Tauren Wells - Citizen of Heaven (Live)
Νικητής: Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music - Old Church Basement
Καλύτερο Γκόσπελ Άλμπουμ
Jekalyn Carr - Changing Your Story
Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Royalty: Live at the Ryman
Maverick City Music - Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music - Jonny X Mali: Live in LA
Νικητής CeCe Winans - Believe for It
Καλύτερη Σύγχρονη Χριστιανική Ερμηνεία/Τραγούδι
Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby - We Win
H.E.R. & Tauren Wells - Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)
Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven - Man of Your Word
Νικητής: CeCe Winans - Believe for It
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine - Jireh
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore - Voice of God
Dante Bowe - Joyful
Anthony Brown, Group Therapy - Help
Νικητής: CeCe Winans - Never Lost
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music - Wait on You
Best Music Film
Bo Burnham - Inside
David Byrne - David Byrne’s American Utopia
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever (A Love Letter to Los Angeles)
Jimi Hendrix - Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix in Maui
Νικητής: Various Artists - Summer of Soul
Καλύτερο Μουσικό Βίντεο
AC/DC - Shot in the Dark
Νικητής: Jon Batiste - Freedom
Tony Bennet & Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon - Peaches
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Best Immersive Audio Album
Νικητής Alicia Keys - Alicia
Patricia Barber - Clique
Harry Styles - Fine Line
Steven Wilson - The Future Bites
Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor - Stille Grender
Best Remixed Recording
Soul II Soul - Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub)
Papa Roach - Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)
K. D. Lang - Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)
Zedd & Griff - Inside Out (3scape Drm Remix)
Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande - Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)
Νικητής: Deftones - Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)
PVA - Talks (Mura Masa Remix)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
The Marías - Cinema
Yebba - Dawn
Low - Hey What
Νικητής: Tony Bennet & Lady Gaga - Love for Sale
Pino Palladino & Blake Mills - Notes With Attachments
Best Historical Album
Marian Anderson - Beyond the Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings
Various Artists - Etching the Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895
Various Artists - Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History of the World’s Music
Νικητής: Joni Mitchell - Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)
Prince - Sign o’ the Times (Super Deluxe Edition)
Best Album Notes
Sunwook Kim - Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas
Νικητής: Louis Armstrong - The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966 (Ricky Riccardi)
Willie Dunn - Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology
Various Artists - Etching the Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895
Various Artists - The King of Gospel Music: The Life and Music Oof Reverend James Cleveland
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Νικητής: George Harrison - All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition
Soccer Mommy - Color Theory
Steven Wilson - The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set)
Gang of Four - 77-81
Mac Miller - Swimming in Circles
Best Recording Package
Reckless Kelly - American Jackpot / American Girls
Nick Cave & Warren Ellis - Carnage
Νικητής: 2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band - Pakelang
Matt Berninger - Serpentine Prison
Soul of Ears - Zeta
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Νικητής: Black Coffee - Subconsciously
Illenium - Fallen Embers
Major Lazer - Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)
Marshmello - Shockwave
Sylvan Esso - Free Love
Ten City - Judgement
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Afrojack & David Guetta - Hero
Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo – Loom
James Blake - Before
Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - Heartbreak
Caribou - You Can Do It
Νικητής: Rüfüs Du Sol - Alive
Tiësto - The Business
Best Reggae Album
Etana - Pamoja
Gramps Morgan - Positive Vibration
Sean Paul - Live N Livin
Jesse Royal - Royal
Νικητής: Soja - Beauty in the Silence
Spice - 10
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul - Live in New Orleans!
Big Chief Monk Boudreaux - Bloodstains and Teardrops
Chia Wa - My People
Corey Ledet Zydaco - Corey Ledet Zydaco
Νικητής: Kalani Pe’a - Kau Ka Pe’a
Best Folk Album
Mary Chapin Carpenter - One Night Lonely (Live)
Tyler Childers - Long Violent History
Madison Cunningham - Wednesday (Extended Edition)
Νικητής: Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi - They’re Calling Me Home
Sarah Jarosz - Blue Heron Suite
Best Contemporary Blues Album
The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown - Delta Kream
Joe Bonamassa - Royal Tea
Shemekia Copeland - Uncivil War
Steve Cropper - Fire It Up
Νικητής: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram - 662
Best Traditional Blues Album
Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite - 100 Years of Blues
Blues Traveler - Traveler’s Blues
Νικητής: Cedric Burnside - I Be Trying
Guy Davis - Be Ready When I Call You
Kim Wilson - Take Me Back
Best Bluegrass Album
Billy Strings - Renewal
Νικητής: Béla Fleck - My Bluegrass Heart
The Infamous Stringdusters - A Tribute to Bill Monroe
Sturgill Simpson - Cuttin’ Grass - Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)
Rhonda Vincent - Music Is What I See
Best Americana Album
Jackson Browne - Downhill From Everywhere
John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band - Leftover Feelings
Νικητής: Los Lobos - Native Sons
Allison Russell - Outside Child
Yola - Stand for Myself
Best American Roots Song
Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi - Avalon
Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas - Call Me a Fool
Νικητής: Jon Batiste - Cry
Yola - Diamond Studded Shoes
Allison Russell - Nightflyer
Linda Chorney Featuring Becca Byram, EJ Ouellette & Trevor Sewell - Bored
Best American Roots Performance
Νικητής: Jon Batiste - Cry
Billy Strings - Love and Regret
The Blind Boys of Alabama & Béla Fleck - I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free
Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile - Same Devil
Allison Russell - Nightflyer
Best Country Song
Maren Morris - Better Than We Found It
Kacey Musgraves - Camera Roll
Νικητής: Chris Stapleton - Cold
Thomas Rhett - Country Again
Walker Hayes - Fancy Like
Mickey Guyton - Remember Her Name
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - If I Didn’t Love You
Νικητής: Brothers Osborne - Younger Me
Dan + Shay - Glad You Exist
Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris - Chasing After You
Elle King & Miranda Lambert - Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)
Best Country Solo Performance
Luke Combs - Forever After All
Mickey Guyton - Remember Her Name
Jason Isbell - All I Do Is Drive
Kacey Musgraves - Camera Roll
Νικητής: Chris Stapleton - You Should Probably Leave
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
The Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart - Live at Birdland!
Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force - Dear Love
Νικητής: Christian McBride Big Band - For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver
Sun Ra Arkestra - Swirling
Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band - Jackets XL
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Jon Batiste - Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul
Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet - Absence
Νικητής: Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba - Skyline
Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl - Akoustic Band Live
Pat Metheny - Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)
Best Latin Jazz Album
Νικητής: Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés - Mirror Mirror
Carlos Henriquez - The South Bronx Story
Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra - Virtual Birdland
Dafnis Prieto Sextet - Transparency
Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo - El Arte del Bolero
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Christian Scott Atunde - Sackodougou
Kenny Barron - Kick Those Feet
Jon Batiste - Bigger Than Us
Terence Blanchard - Absence
Νικητής: Chick Corea - Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)
Best New Age Album
Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton - Brothers
Νικητής: Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej - Divine Tides
Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone - Pangaea
Opium Moon - Night + Day
Laura Sullivan - Pieces of Forever
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Ólafur Arnalds - The Bottom Lin
Tehillah Alphonso - A Change Is Gonna Come
Jacob Collier - The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)
Cody Fry - Eleanor Rigby
Νικητής: Vince Mendoza - To the Edge of Longing (Edit Version)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Bill O’Connell - Chopsticks
Robin Smith - For the Love of a Princess
Emile Mosseri - Infinite Love
Νικητής: Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman - Meta Knight’s Revenge
Gabriela Quintero & Rodrigo Sanchez - The Struggle Within
Best Instrumental Composition
Brandee Younger - Beautiful Is Black
Tom Nazziola - Cat and Mouse
Vince Mendoza - Concerto for Orchestra: Finale
Arturo O’Farrill - Dreaming in Lions
Νικητής: Lyle Mays - Elberhard
Best Global Music Album
Rocky Dawuni - Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.
Daniel Ho & Friends - East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert
Νικητής: Angélique Kidjo - Mother Nature
Femi Kuti, Made Kuti - Legacy +
Wizkid - Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition
Best Global Music Performance
Νικητής: Arooj Aftab - Mohabbat
Angélique Kidjo & Burna Boy - Do Yourself
Femi Kuti - Pà Pá Pà
Yo-Yo Ma & Angélique Kidjo - Blewu
Wizkid Featuring Tems - Essence
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Various Artists - Cruella
Various Artists - Dear Evan Hansen
Various Artists - In the Heights
Various Artists - One Night in Miami...
Jennifer Hudson - Respect
Various Artists - Schmigadoon! Episode 1
Νικητής: Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Musical Theater Album
Original Album Cast - Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella
World Premiere Cast - Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers
Original Broadway Cast - Girl From the North Country
The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company - Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)
World Premiere Cast - Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots
Νικητής: Barlow & Bear - The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical