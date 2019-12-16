The Game Awards 2019: Δείτε τους νικητές των βραβείων
Πρώτη καταχώρηση: Δευτέρα, 16 Δεκεμβρίου 2019, 16:45
To ετήσιο σόου του Geoff Keighley, δημοσιογράφου με δεκαετίες εμπειρίας στον χώρο των βιντεοπαιχνιδιών, για μία ακόμη χρονιά έφερε κοντά τους gamers κάθε κατηγορίας: από τους online players μέχρι αυτούς που απολαμβάνουν την ιστορία στα παιχνίδια τους, τα The Game Awards 2019 είχαν κάτι για όλους.
Δείτε ολόκληρο το event:
Η εκδήλωση κράτησε περίπου 3 ώρες και 30 λεπτά, κατά τη διάρκεια της οποίας είδαμε εκτός από τις απονομές, πολλαπλές ανακοινώσεις, μερικές εκ των οποίων ξεπέρασαν μάλιστα τις προσδοκίες. Δεν βλέπεις κάθε μέρα άλλωστε πώς θα είναι το νέο Xbox και πώς θα είναι τα γραφικά της νέας γενιάς των παιχνιδιών που θα ξεκινήσουμε να βλέπουμε από τα τέλη του 2020, με τα PlayStation 5 και Xbox Series X.
Τα δεκάδες trailers και οι ανακοινώσεις όμως συνδυάζονται με μια ματιά στη χρονιά που πέρασε, αφού βραβεύονται τα καλύτερα παιχνίδια, προγραμματιστές, ομάδες, καλλιτέχνες κλπ. για την εκάστοτε κατηγορία. Ας δούμε παρακάτω του νικητές (οι νικητές διακρίνονται με bold):
Game of the Year
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - WINNER
- The Outer Worlds
Best Game Direction
- Control
- Death Stranding - WINNER
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Outer Wilds
Best Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium - WINNER
- The Outer Worlds
Best Art Direction
- Control - WINNER
- Death Stranding
- Gris
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
Best Score/Music
- Cadence of Hyrule
- Death Stranding - WINNER
- Devil May Cry 5
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Best Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - WINNER
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gears 5
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best Performance
- Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb, The Outer Worlds
- Courtney Hopeas Jesse Faden, Control
- Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz, Gears 5
- Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff, Death Stranding - WINNER
- Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling, Control
- Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges, Death Stranding
Games for Impact
- Concrete Genie
- Gris - WINNER
- Kind Words
- Life Is Strange 2
- Sea of Solitude
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite - WINNER
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
Best Independent Game
- Baba Is You
- Disco Elysium - WINNER
- Katana ZERO
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Best Mobile Game
- Call of Duty: Mobile - WINNER
- GRINDSTONE
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sky: Children of Light
- What the Golf?
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2 - WINNER
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
Best VR/AR Game
- Asgard's Wrath
- Blood & Truth
- Beat Saber - WINNER
- No Man's Sky
- Trover Saves the Universe
Best Action Game
- Apex Legends
- Astral Chain
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Devil May Cry 5 - WINNER
- Gears 5
- Metro Exodus
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Borderlands 3
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - WINNER
Best RPG
- Disco Elysium - WINNER
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
- The Outer Worlds
Best Fighting Game
- Dead or Alive 6
- Jump Force
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Samurai Showdown
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - WINNER
Best Family Game
- Luigi's Mansion 3 - WINNER
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Yoshi's Crafted World
Best Strategy Game
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Anno 1800
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses - WINNER
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Tropico 6
- Wargroove
Best Sports/Racing Game
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - WINNER
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
- F1 2019
- FIFA 20
Best Multiplayer Game
- Apex Legends - WINNER
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Tetris 99
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
Fresh Indie Game Presented by Subway
- ZA/UM for Disco Elysium - WINNER
- Nomada Studio for Gris
- DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro
- Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds
- Mega Crit for Slay the Spire
- House House for Untitled Goose Game
Content Creator of the Year
- Courage - Jack Dunlop
- Dr. Lupo - Benjamin Lupo
- Ewok - Soleil Wheeler
- Grefg - David Martínez
- Shroud - Michael Grzesiek - WINNER
ESPORTS AWARDS
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- DOTA2
- Fortnite
- League of Legends - WINNER
- Overwatch
Best Esports Player
- Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf - WINNER
- Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok
- Luka "Perkz" Perkovic
- Oleksandr "S1mple" Kostyliev
- Jay "Sinatraa" Won
Best Esports Team
- Astralis
- G2 Esports - WINNER
- OG
- San Francisco Shock
- Team Liquid
Best Esports Event
- 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
- EVO 2019
- Fortnite World Cup
- IEM Katowice 2019
- League of Legends World Championship 2019 - WINNER
- The International 2019
Best Esports Coach
- Eric "adreN" Hoag
- Nu-ri "Cain" Jang
- Fabian "GrabbZ" Lohmann
- Kim "Kkoma" Jeong-gyun
- Titouan "Sockshka" Merloz
- Danny "Zonic" Sørensen - WINNER
Best Esports Host
- Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere - WINNER
- Alex "Machine" Richardson
- Paul "Redeye" Chaloner
- Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
- Duan "Candice" Yu-Shuang
Επιμέλεια: Παύλος Κρούστης
Τελευταία ενημέρωση: Δευτέρα, 16 Δεκεμβρίου 2019, 16:52