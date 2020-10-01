Ο στρατός έκανε δώρα στα παιδιά των μειονοτικών σχολείων της Θράκης

<p>Ο Στρατός Ξηράς υπό την αιγίδα του ΓΕΕΘΑ και του Υπουργείου Εθνικής Άμυνας, στο πλαίσιο της κοινωνικής του δράσης και ενόψει της έναρξης της νέας σχολικής χρονιάς, προσέφερε δώρα σε μειονοτικά σχολεία της ορεινής Θράκης.<br />\r\n<br />\r\nΗ δράση υλοποιήθηκε σε 17 μειονοτικά σχολεία, στα οποία προσφέρθηκαν ηλεκτρονικοί υπολογιστές, προβολικά μηχανήματα, βιβλιοθήκες, ηλεκτρικές συσκευές, επιτραπέζια παιχνίδια και μπάλες ποδοσφαίρου. Επιπλέον, προ της έναρξης της νέας σχολικής χρονιάς, προσωπικό του Στρατού Ξηράς τοποθέτησε και έλεγξε τη λειτουργικότητα αριθμού κλιματιστικών μονάδων και διαδραστικών πινάκων.</p>\r\n\r\n<p><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=2937829" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=2937828" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=2937826" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=2937823" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=2937820" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=2937822" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=2937831" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=2937832" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=2937824" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=2937825" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=2937819" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=2937818" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=2937821" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=2937834" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=2937827" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=2937836" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=2937833" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=2937835" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=2937830" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=2937837" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=2937838" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=2937839" width="770" /><img height="577" src="/image.ashx?fid=2937840" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=2937841" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=2937842" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=2937843" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=2937844" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=2937845" width="770" /></p>\r\n