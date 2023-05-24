Pitbull οι καλύτεροι φύλακες

Πρώτη καταχώρηση: Τετάρτη, 24 Μαΐου 2023, 16:00
Pitbull οι καλύτεροι φύλακες

Ένας μασκοφόρος κλέφτης εισβάλλει σε ένα σπίτι για να κλέψει, όμως φυλάσσεται από ένα εξαιρετικά αιμοβόρικο pitbull. Ο ιδιοκτήτης είναι το παν στην εκπαίδευση οποιαδήποτε ράτσας σκύλου.

Ακολουθήστε τη σελίδα μας στο Facebook, twitter, Instagram και στο Youtube. Επικοινωνήστε μαζί μας στο Viber ή στο messenger και στείλτε μας τα δικά σας video.

           
 

Τελευταία ενημέρωση: Τετάρτη, 24 Μαΐου 2023, 16:00