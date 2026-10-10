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Ο Ουκρανός πρόεδρος Βολοντίμιρ Ζελένσκι επέκρινε τη συμφωνία μεταξύ ΗΠΑ και Ρωσίας που επιτρέπει στη Μόσχα να προμηθεύει τις ΗΠΑ με ντίζελ, χαρακτηρίζοντάς την «επένδυση σε έναν πόλεμο που πρέπει να τερματιστεί».

«Τα δώρα στον Πούτιν δεν θα φέρουν ειρήνη ούτε κάποιο όφελος στον πολιτισμένο κόσμο», έγραψε ο Ζελένσκι στην πλατφόρμα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης X.

«Η Ρωσία θα ‘ανταποδώσει΄’ το ντίζελ με περαιτέρω τρόμο και δόλο. Το να επιτρέπεται στη Ρωσία να πουλά πετρελαϊκά προϊόντα αποτελεί μια επένδυση σε έναν πόλεμο που πρέπει να τερματιστεί, όχι να παραταθεί. Αυτό που χρειάζεται είναι πραγματική αποκλιμάκωση με τη Ρωσία, σε αμοιβαία βάση», δήλωσε ο Ζελένσκι.


Ο Ζελένσκι δήλωσε σε δημοσιογράφους ότι η απόφαση για το ντίζελ θα εξασφαλίσει στη Μόσχα πρόσθετους πόρους για τη διεξαγωγή του πολέμου και θα υπονομεύσει κάθε προσπάθεια για την επίτευξη μιας διευθέτησης.

«Σίγουρα δεν είναι ειλικρινές, σίγουρα δεν αξίζει στους εταίρους μας και, κατά την άποψή μου, είναι μια αδύναμη απόφαση», δήλωσε χαρακτηριστικά.

Οι δηλώσεις του Ουκρανού προέδρου έγιναν ενώ Ουκρανοί διαπραγματευτές επρόκειτο να συναντηθούν με Αμερικανούς αξιωματούχους στις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες, την Παρασκευή και το Σάββατο, στο πλαίσιο των επαφών μεταξύ των δύο πλευρών.

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